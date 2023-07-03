All 15 occupants of a minibus taxi have died in what has been described as a "freak accident" involving a truck and a fully loaded taxi on the road near Aberdeen, Eastern Cape, at about 11pm on Sunday night.
Transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the driver of a heavy-duty truck lost control after the vehicle hit a stray animal.
"As the driver was trying to regain control, the truck's trailer fell over, right at that moment a fully loaded taxi was parallel to it, driving in the opposite direction.
"The trailer crushed the taxi, killing everybody inside it."
Binqose said the 15 deceased included a 2-month-old infant and a two-year-old toddler.
The truck driver escaped with minor injuries.
A case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation.
BREAKING | 15 killed in freak Eastern Cape taxi accident
Image: SUPPLIED
