News

BREAKING | 15 killed in freak Eastern Cape taxi accident

By Dispatch Reporter - 03 July 2023
Fifteen commuters were killed in a freak accident on Sunday when a truck's trailer fell and crushed a taxi and its occupants.
Image: SUPPLIED

All 15 occupants of a minibus taxi have died in what has been described as a "freak accident" involving a truck and a fully loaded taxi on the road near Aberdeen, Eastern Cape, at about 11pm on Sunday night.

Transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the driver of a heavy-duty truck lost control after the vehicle hit a stray animal.

"As the driver was trying to regain control, the truck's trailer fell over, right at that moment a fully loaded taxi was parallel to it, driving in the opposite direction.

"The trailer crushed the taxi, killing everybody inside it."

Binqose said the 15 deceased included a 2-month-old infant and a two-year-old toddler.

The truck driver escaped with minor injuries.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation.

