Cosatu slams 'tone deaf' 3% public office bearers wage hike
The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has slammed president Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to increase the salaries of public office bearers, saying it is a “tone deaf and embarrassing decision” that should have been rejected.
President Cyril Ramaphosa signed off on an increase of 3%, with effect from April 1 2022.
“What is most galling is the president chose to ignore the recommendation by Treasury for a 1.5% increase for political office bearers and judges and instead opted to increase it to 3%,” said Cosatu.
“The South African working class is facing mounting social challenges and it’s about time that political leaders show some solidarity with the suffering masses.
“Load-shedding, the rising cost of living, corruption and a stagnant economy have all happened under the watch and leadership of political office bearers. They do not deserve the packages they currently earn, let alone an increase in their salaries.”
Cosatu said it was hypocritical for government to implement a 3% increase for political office bearers and judges to avoid them “becoming demoralised”, while it has shown little compunction for imposing a wage freezes and below CPI increases on police, nurses and doctors working 48-hour shifts.
“The huge salaries and benefits paid to political office bearers and senior bureaucrats are the source of existing inequalities and unacceptable income disparities in the public service.
“The lowly public servants like police officers, nurses and teachers will have to work for nine years before earning an annual salary of a director-general or a judge.
“It is about time that the terms of reference of the Independent Commission Remuneration on Public Office Bearers be extended to require it to consult with the public and not only members of cabinet, who have a direct conflict of interest in its recommendations,” said Cosatu.
The increase comes from recommendations made by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers on the annual salary for all public office bearers, submitted to Ramaphosa on April 17.
The commission recommended a 3.8% salary increment for all public office bearers including members of the independent constitutional institutions, judges, magistrates and traditional leaders for the financial year 2022/2023.
“Having considered the commission’s recommendations and serious economic challenges facing the country, the president has decided that the salaries of all public office bearers be increased by 3%,” the Presidency said.
“The president has, in accordance with relevant statutory requirements, submitted the notice to parliament for approval before publication in as far as it relates to salaries of judges and magistrates. The president wishes to thank the independent commission for its recommendations.”
