Police seize more than 33,000l of alcohol during KZN crime-busting operations

More than 33,000l of alcohol and 1,600kg of drugs were confiscated during crime-combating operations in KwaZulu-Natal in June.
Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said “with alcohol being one of the major contributors to crime, 33 407l of alcohol were seized as police closed in on illegal liquor outlets.
Naicker said 1,630kg of drugs, including cannabis, cocaine, crystal meth, heroin, Mandrax and ecstasy were seized.
Police arrested 9,416 people for various crimes during operations in 11 districts.
“Police officers arrested 2,809 for contact crimes, which included 189 for murder, 142 for attempted murder, 226 for robberies, 187 for rape and 1,864 for assault.
Image: SAPS
“During June, 477 [people] were arrested for property crimes such as burglary and theft. During the same month, 1,387 were arrested for drug-related crime, 472 for driving under the influence of alcohol and 118 for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.”
Seventy-five people were charged for kidnapping, 157 for transgressing the Domestic Violence Act and 803 for liquor-related offences.
Naicker said 645 dangerous weapons, such as knives and pangas, were seized and 268 firearms, of which 242 were pistols, were recovered.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi commended police officers for their “unwavering devotion in ensuring criminals are kept behind bars and called on communities to work with police and community crime fighting structures”.
