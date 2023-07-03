×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | A tale of two systems: How public and private cancer services compare

By Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism, Mohale Moloi and Yolanda Mdzeke - 03 July 2023

Portia Njangwini’s elation, finding out she was pregnant, vanished when she heard that the lump in her left breast was cancer.

Almost a year after finishing chemotherapy, she’s still on the waiting list for radiation treatment at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg.

But survivors who have private medical aid say it’s not a guarantee for great treatment either.

Bhekisisa’s TV team takes you to two hospitals — one public and the other private — and shows you what it’s like to battle breast cancer in the different health systems.

Supplied
Bhekisisa Supplied
Image: Bhekisisa

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Protests continue in Paris suburb after teen shooting
Tornado in KZN leaves residents shocked and dismayed