Portia Njangwini’s elation, finding out she was pregnant, vanished when she heard that the lump in her left breast was cancer.
Almost a year after finishing chemotherapy, she’s still on the waiting list for radiation treatment at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg.
But survivors who have private medical aid say it’s not a guarantee for great treatment either.
Bhekisisa’s TV team takes you to two hospitals — one public and the other private — and shows you what it’s like to battle breast cancer in the different health systems.
WATCH | A tale of two systems: How public and private cancer services compare
Image: Bhekisisa
