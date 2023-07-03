Young entrepreneurs in protest over delay in accessing funding
Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 03 July 2023
Buffalo City Metro’s young business owners have accused the Office of the Premier (OTP) of not being transparent with the Isiqalo Youth Fund which is meant to provide financial assistance to enterprises owned by young people...
Young entrepreneurs in protest over delay in accessing funding
Buffalo City Metro’s young business owners have accused the Office of the Premier (OTP) of not being transparent with the Isiqalo Youth Fund which is meant to provide financial assistance to enterprises owned by young people...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos