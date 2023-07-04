Infighting ahead of ANCYL congress cost Eastern Cape
Provincial structure manages to get just six members elected to league’s national executive committee
Premium
By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha - 04 July 2023
Despite having the second-biggest delegation, the Eastern Cape managed to get just six members elected onto the ANC Youth League’s powerful national executive committee at the league’s national congress at Nasrec, in Johannesburg, at the weekend...
Infighting ahead of ANCYL congress cost Eastern Cape
Provincial structure manages to get just six members elected to league’s national executive committee
Despite having the second-biggest delegation, the Eastern Cape managed to get just six members elected onto the ANC Youth League’s powerful national executive committee at the league’s national congress at Nasrec, in Johannesburg, at the weekend...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos