Presidential arts projects guide youth towards socioeconomic health
Premium
By Mike Loewe - 04 July 2023
The power of the arts to lift thousands of Eastern Cape youth trapped in a repressive, dull environment is being stimulated by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s employment stimulus programme...
Presidential arts projects guide youth towards socioeconomic health
The power of the arts to lift thousands of Eastern Cape youth trapped in a repressive, dull environment is being stimulated by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s employment stimulus programme...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos