Ramaphosa ally Bejani Chauke denies plotting against Mashatile
ANC NEC member Bejani Chauke has dismissed rumours that he has been plotting against Deputy President Paul Mashatile by leaking damaging stories about him.
These are said to include stories that have recently come out concerning Mashatile’s alleged extramarital affairs, as well as allegations of questionable relationships with businesspeople.
The allegations have been that Chauke was discrediting Mashatile on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
It is alleged that Mashatile is eyeing Ramaphosa’s job and Chauke was now trying to tarnish his image.
There are WhatsApp screenshots of conversations, purporting to be between Chauke and someone else, where the plotting against Mashatile took place.
However, Chauke on Tuesday dismissed the allegations, saying the screenshots were manipulated and fake.
He said he would open a case with the police.
“It has come to my attention that there is a manipulated fake WhatsApp chat regarding the plot to disrupt the stability of operations of the office of the deputy president via the media,” said Chauke.
“One of the phone numbers linked to the fake chat is similar to mine. I have no idea why the number is associated with the underhanded plan to discredit the deputy president. I distance myself from this fake communication and commit myself to report the matter to law enforcement agencies for in-depth investigation.”
In the WhatsApp conversation, Chauke is purported to be telling someone that they must keep the Gugu Nkosi story alive in anticipation of a release of a video of Mashatile.
Nkosi has claimed to be Mashatile’s ex-girlfriend who alleged to have received financial benefits from him over the years. She made the allegations just a week after Mashatile’s wedding, where she is said to have threatened him and was being investigated by police.
Chauke is a known ally of Ramaphosa and has been linked to the Phala Phala scandal. He was one of the people responsible for delivering Ramaphosa as president at the ANC 2017 national conference. Until recently he was Ramaphosa’s special adviser, a role he has resigned from but was still doing on a voluntary basis, and formed part of his team on the African peace mission to Ukraine and Russia.
