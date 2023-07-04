Traditional leaders celebrate at public administration graduation
Poignant moment as slain woman leader’s name called out at East London ceremony
By SITHANDIWE VELAPHI - 04 July 2023
A graduation ceremony of 20 traditional leaders who passed an accredited national certificate in public administration was marked with celebrations in East London on Thursday but the atmosphere turned sombre when the name of the late Nkosikazi Nomlindelo Dondashe was called out...
