News

TUCKER RETURNS

By Rosa-Karoo Loewe - 04 July 2023
Tucker is finally home safe.
Image: ALAN EASON

After nine days, Tucker has been found and safely captured in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The Africanis mixed breed dog disappeared on the day he arrived in East London, and since then hundreds of residents and rescuers have come together to find him.

In a chase through Western Avenue in the early hours of Tuesday morning, the team of searchers were able to calmly capture him.

He is back home and unharmed.

