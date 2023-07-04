DA leader John Steenhuisen is giving an update on a plan by opposition parties to unseat the ANC in the 2024 general elections.
On Monday, TimesLIVE reported that these parties would hold a national convention in August.
In a statement, the DA, IFP, Freedom Front Plus, Action SA, National Freedom Party, United Independent Movement and Spectrum National Party said they were getting ready for the “unprecedented opportunity for the people of South Africa to elect a new government”.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Steenhuisen gives update on formation of opposition pact to 'unseat the ANC'
DA leader John Steenhuisen is giving an update on a plan by opposition parties to unseat the ANC in the 2024 general elections.
On Monday, TimesLIVE reported that these parties would hold a national convention in August.
In a statement, the DA, IFP, Freedom Front Plus, Action SA, National Freedom Party, United Independent Movement and Spectrum National Party said they were getting ready for the “unprecedented opportunity for the people of South Africa to elect a new government”.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos