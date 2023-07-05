Tucker is safe back home

Pet detective Diane Logie, owner of Healthy Hound Missing Pet Search & Rescue, came all the way from Johannesburg with her three trained dogs — Zizou, Bob and Axle — on Saturday to sniff out Tucker.
Logie said: "Tucker was at a shelter where there was a massive fire in February 2019. Over 1,000 animals had to be absorbed by other rescues, and Tucker was one of the dogs that went to Vaalpets.
"He was one of the lucky ones — there were dozens of dogs that died that night. But Vaalpets helped this amazing boy out."
“We take something that smells of the dog and were lucky enough to have Tucker's harness and leash. The night we arrived we immediately started searching.
“I saw Tucker behind Linda's house on Saturday night but we didn't make it public because we hadn't caught him yet. We knew he wouldn't come near humans, he was petrified. "
The trained hounds sniffed out Tucker's scent in the bush behind Bowman's house and a trap was set up on Sunday night.
“On Monday we woke up to a trapped water mongoose! Not what I was expecting.”
Logie said she was one of just three qualified pet detectives in the country.
"We found and returned a Boerboel cross, two rottweilers and a Golden Retriever."
“I'd really like to train someone as a pet detective in East London, if anyone wants to train I'm more than happy to make them an affiliate of Healthy Hound.”
Vaalpets animal rescue volunteer Jeanine Freemantle, 40, from Vanderbijlpark, organised the social media campaign and facilitated donations.
“We raised enough to get Diane Logie to East London, and Vaalpets will cover the R2,000 reward. I wish we could give cash to everyone who helped.”
"PetPals in East London made the first Facebook post, and from there we started a WhatsApp group and everyone just shared and shared — we had cameras offered and flown in from Johannesburg, we had drones, Red Alert assisted — it was huge."
Freemantle added: “When Linda phoned and said, 'I've got him!' I burst into tears. Tucker's a very loving sweetheart, a beautiful little soul."
DispatchLIVE
Tucker is safe back home
Image: ALAN EASON
After an epic search, Tucker, the beloved missing pooch, is safely home.
Tucker's story went viral over social media, with hundreds of East London residents coming together to track down the nine-year-old dog who escaped from his new home in Vincent Heights on Monday, June 26, shortly after arriving there.
Tucker, an Africanis mixed breed, had spent four years at the Vaalpets animal shelter in Vanderbijlpark when Linda Bowman adopted him 10 days ago and collected him in Port Alfred.
“I fetched him at 5am in a storm, and drove back to East London. He ate and then fell asleep. He seemed settled, so I went to sleep too. When I came downstairs he was gone,” she said.
Pet detectives, pet psychics, search parties, videos, photos, drones, cameras and traps were all used to find Tucker. He was finally spotted on Western Avenue in Vincent on Tuesday morning.
“We saw him near Hemingways mall, and he started running away, but I shouted TUCKER! He stopped, looked, and then he came to me,” Bowman said. “We've brought him home.”
Along with concerned residents who had followed his story and popped in with flowers and dog treats, the Dispatch visited Tucker, who was lying quietly on the dining room carpet.
Gentle and wide-eyed, he nestled his little nose into their hands for a well-deserved cuddle.
Volunteer Beth Niemand, 62, from Nahoon Valley Park, who had aided in the search, was in tears when she heard he had been found.
“I was shaking so much when I heard the news I smudged my mascara. If I hadn't had a lawyer's appointment I would've had champagne.”
Bowman's property in Vincent Heights borders forest and veld, and the dog burrowed under the fence.
“But we are going to fix it now, I promise you!”
Bowman was overwhelmed by the response of the East London community, who raised over R13,500 to fund the search.
“People have been bringing us meals, cooking, offering accommodation, they have been so nice!
“They have been here searching, people I don't even know, just to come help.”
Nikita Roelofse, 30, from Cambridge West, spotted Tucker on Western Avenue early on Tuesday and was offered the R2,000 reward.
“I was on my way to drop my daughter at creche and saw the dog. I did a double take and zoomed around the block.
“I remembered seeing a picture of him on a lost-and-found WhatsApp group, which said he had one white foot, so when I spotted him that was the first thing I looked for.”
‘I’ve never seen anything like this’ — community rallies to find missing pooch
Roelofse, who confirmed from a picture on her phone that this was the missing dog, followed him.
“I sent a video through. He didn't want to come to me, he was very scared.”
“I'm very happy he is back home. I didn't know there was a reward — I wasn't expecting it!”
After numerous false sightings, Bowman was unsure if Roelofse's call was the one she had been waiting for.
“I've seen so many dogs. When Nikita phoned I said, 'Are you sure it's him'? Then I just thought — go."
Azure-Dee van Straaten, from Rosemount, was with Bowman when Tucker was caught.
“As soon as I pulled into Lancaster Road for work, our guys were telling me they had seen the dog, so I said jump in, let's go!”
Picking up Bowman on the way, she and a colleague followed the fleeing hound.
“Eventually Tucker saw all of us coming, but turned around when Linda called him and he stopped, thank goodness.”
Pet detective Diane Logie, owner of Healthy Hound Missing Pet Search & Rescue, came all the way from Johannesburg with her three trained dogs — Zizou, Bob and Axle — on Saturday to sniff out Tucker.
Logie said: "Tucker was at a shelter where there was a massive fire in February 2019. Over 1,000 animals had to be absorbed by other rescues, and Tucker was one of the dogs that went to Vaalpets.
"He was one of the lucky ones — there were dozens of dogs that died that night. But Vaalpets helped this amazing boy out."
“We take something that smells of the dog and were lucky enough to have Tucker's harness and leash. The night we arrived we immediately started searching.
“I saw Tucker behind Linda's house on Saturday night but we didn't make it public because we hadn't caught him yet. We knew he wouldn't come near humans, he was petrified. "
The trained hounds sniffed out Tucker's scent in the bush behind Bowman's house and a trap was set up on Sunday night.
“On Monday we woke up to a trapped water mongoose! Not what I was expecting.”
Logie said she was one of just three qualified pet detectives in the country.
"We found and returned a Boerboel cross, two rottweilers and a Golden Retriever."
“I'd really like to train someone as a pet detective in East London, if anyone wants to train I'm more than happy to make them an affiliate of Healthy Hound.”
Vaalpets animal rescue volunteer Jeanine Freemantle, 40, from Vanderbijlpark, organised the social media campaign and facilitated donations.
“We raised enough to get Diane Logie to East London, and Vaalpets will cover the R2,000 reward. I wish we could give cash to everyone who helped.”
"PetPals in East London made the first Facebook post, and from there we started a WhatsApp group and everyone just shared and shared — we had cameras offered and flown in from Johannesburg, we had drones, Red Alert assisted — it was huge."
Freemantle added: “When Linda phoned and said, 'I've got him!' I burst into tears. Tucker's a very loving sweetheart, a beautiful little soul."
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos