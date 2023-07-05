×

News

WATCH | Brave US police officer rescues woman trapped in burning car

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 05 July 2023

A sheriff’s deputy from Georgia in the US rescued a motorist who was trapped in a burning car on Tuesday, with the dramatic incident caught on the officer’s bodycam.

The officer can repeatedly be heard urging the woman - who was screaming in terror - to ensure she had taken her seatbelt off, before dragging her out the vehicle to safety.

