An exciting day at Forest County Festival in Crandon, Wisconsin, in the US turned sour when a rollercoaster ride malfunctioned, leaving eight passengers suspended upside down for hours.
The last passenger was rescued three hours after the ride had stalled.
WATCH | Rollercoaster riders stuck upside down for hours in Wisconsin
An exciting day at Forest County Festival in Crandon, Wisconsin, in the US turned sour when a rollercoaster ride malfunctioned, leaving eight passengers suspended upside down for hours.
The last passenger was rescued three hours after the ride had stalled.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos