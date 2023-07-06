Eastern Cape initiate deaths climb to 17
Parents not playing their part in preventing incidents, traditional leaders say
The number of young men who have died during the traditional winter initiation season in the Eastern Cape has increased from nine to 17 in the past seven days...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.