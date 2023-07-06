Ekurhuleni ANC distances itself from call to end its coalition with EFF

Acting regional secretary Moipone Mhlongo said the party strongly condemned any attempts to undermine the collective leadership and democratic centralism within the organisation.

“The regional executive is dismayed by these unfortunate utterances and takes these matters seriously. It is deeply concerned by the behaviour of members who act outside the collective wisdom of organisational structures,” she said.

Mhlongo said the attempt to axe the EFF from the coalition was unacceptable, “especially at this time in which the party faced counter-revolutionary attacks” and unity was crucial.

She took a hit at Dlabathi, saying the leadership entrusted with safeguarding the value system of the ANC cannot be the ones to “grossly violate and trample on it by acting as individuals”.

“Despite the actions of a few individuals who may have misused their privilege of leading the ANC in the region, we reaffirm that the ANC will vigorously guard against those who want to act as individuals in pursuit of objectives unbeknown to the leadership collective,” said Mhlongo.

Meanwhile, EFF leader Julius Malema said the spat wasn't caused by the EFF's wrongdoing.

“It is not because the EFF did anything wrong. The EFF simply refuses to be part of corruption. Jongizizwe says the relationship is going to destroy the ANC because the EFF has not given them any space.”