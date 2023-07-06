Mabuyane slams critics for delaying Eastern Cape’s development
Premier cites uproar over UAE president’s visit, resistance to Shell’s Wild Coast oil exploration, Karoo shale gas and Xolobeni mining
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has blamed critics for underdevelopment in the province...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.