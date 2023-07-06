WATCH | Cosatu protests against job losses, poor economy, gives government ultimatum

Workers represented by Cosatu gathered outside the union's offices in Braamfontein on Thursday morning, where Cosatu's communication officer Norman Mampane said high interest rates, inflation, corruption and unemployment were hurting South Africans.
“This issue of youth unemployment is high on our agenda. We are also calling for the Zondo commission recommendations to be implemented so we can deal with corruption,” he added.
Workers made their way peacefully through the streets of Johannesburg as they handed over memorandums to various government departments and the premier's office.
Demonstrators were unhappy that Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi was not available to receive their memorandum. Instead, the list of demands was received by water and sanitation deputy minister David Mahlobo and Gauteng MEC for finance Jacob Mamabolo.
Cosatu has given the government 14 days to respond and has vowed further action should the response be inadequate.
