WATCH | Just Stop Oil protesters booed as they try to sabotage Wimbledon tennis matches

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 06 July 2023

Just Stop Oil protesters interrupted two Wimbledon matches on Wednesday.

The protesters threw confetti on the grass court during the match between Sho Shimabukuro and Grigor Dimitrov, with many in the crowd hurling abuse at them.

Later, they interrupted the match between Katie Boulter and Daria Saville.

The climate-change group has attempted to stop multiple sports events.  

