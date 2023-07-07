After ‘bogus’ Komani meeting, Youth League plans official conference in East London
The ANC Youth League in the Eastern Cape is forging ahead with preparations for its legitimate provincial elective conference in the Buffalo City Metro’s Dr WB Rubusana region next week amid fears that it could be derailed by an aggrieved group linked to the disputed provincial congress held in Komani last week...
