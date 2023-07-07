×

News

Corpses of two women found at KZN beaches

07 July 2023
Suthentira Govender
Senior reporter
The body of a woman washed up at Cassurina Beach on the KZN north coast.
The body of a woman washed up at Cassurina Beach on the KZN north coast.
Image: IPSS Medical Rescue

The bodies of two women were discovered at beaches on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Thursday.

In the first incident, a fisherman spotted the naked body a woman floating at Umdloti Beach at about 4am.

He contacted private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) to help retrieve the corpse.

“A fisherman contacted Rusa after he noticed a naked woman floating in the surf. According to the caller, other fishermen were unsuccessful in retrieving the body due to high tide,” said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram. 

A Rusa team was dispatched to the beach to retrieve the body.

Balram said the woman had lacerations on her head and police are investigating.

A few hours later, the body of a young woman washed up on the shore at Cassurina Beach, also on the north coast.

IPSS Medical Rescue said the woman is believed to have been about 30 years of age.

“There has been no report of a missing person and the remains [are] unidentified.”

Police are investigating.

TimesLIVE

