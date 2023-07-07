Ex-Aspire CEO loses urgent bid to keep job
Court strike Akhona Tinta’s application from roll, saying it was a labour matter
Amathole District Municipality development agency Aspire’s former CEO Akhona Tinta has lost her urgent bid to have the East London high court reinstate her in her plum job. ..
