“Tackling the root causes of zoonotic disease emergence and preventing the next pandemic to safeguard public health is the most sustainable and cost-effective investment we can make, while supporting global health and development outcomes,” Miles added.
Pandemic prevention should pivot on protecting humans from outbreaks and spillovers to protect animals, she said.
The report also calls for governments to try to prevent re-emerging infectious disease outbreaks in humans that are of animal origin. Government strategies should centre on spillover prevention and evaluation of the effectiveness of support systems already in place.
Miles said mitigation measures are essential to prepare for the next pandemic.
“Four Paws emphasises the One Health principle as a holistic approach that recognises the link between humans, animals and the environment, and promotes welfare, not just health. Governments and policymakers around the world must make animal welfare a priority by improving the international policy framework so we can effectively prevent future pandemics,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Adapt or die: new report urges action to prevent pandemics
Image: SUPPLIED
The world is ripe for zoonotic disease pandemics if humans do not alter the way they engage with animals.
That’s the message from global animal welfare organisation Four Paws in a report released this week to coincide with World Zoonoses Day.
Zoonotic diseases naturally transmit between humans and other vertebrate animal species.
The report calls for improvements in animal welfare and the banning of high-risk practices as fundamental to preventing pandemics. Should this call not be met, animals will suffer and in the long run, humans will suffer the consequences of zoonoses like Covid-19, it says.
“With 75% of emerging infectious diseases originating in animals, it is important that we implement measures to protect animals, the environment and the communities that come into daily contact with pathogens to achieve equity and prevent pandemics,” said Four Paws director Fiona Miles.
“Tackling the root causes of zoonotic disease emergence and preventing the next pandemic to safeguard public health is the most sustainable and cost-effective investment we can make, while supporting global health and development outcomes,” Miles added.
Pandemic prevention should pivot on protecting humans from outbreaks and spillovers to protect animals, she said.
The report also calls for governments to try to prevent re-emerging infectious disease outbreaks in humans that are of animal origin. Government strategies should centre on spillover prevention and evaluation of the effectiveness of support systems already in place.
Miles said mitigation measures are essential to prepare for the next pandemic.
“Four Paws emphasises the One Health principle as a holistic approach that recognises the link between humans, animals and the environment, and promotes welfare, not just health. Governments and policymakers around the world must make animal welfare a priority by improving the international policy framework so we can effectively prevent future pandemics,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos