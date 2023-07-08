×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Hawks seize R1.5m in drugs at OR Tambo International Airport

08 July 2023
Sipokazi Fokazi
Journalist
On Wednesday the police were alerted to a suspicious parcel by a courier company which found 11 bags suspected to be drugs weighing 25kg each. File photo.
On Wednesday the police were alerted to a suspicious parcel by a courier company which found 11 bags suspected to be drugs weighing 25kg each. File photo.
Image: ACSA

The Hawks in Gauteng this week confiscated drugs worth about R1.5m at OR Tambo International Airport after a courier company tipped the police off about a suspicious parcel from Germany.

Hawks spokesperson in Gauteng Col Philani Nkwalase said the discovery was made after its serious organised crime investigation team from Germiston was alerted about the suspicious parcel on Wednesday “by a courier company which found 11 bags suspected to be drugs weighing 25kg each.  

Police seize more than 33,000l of alcohol during KZN crime-busting operations

More than 33,000l of alcohol and 1,600kg of drugs were confiscated during crime-combatting operations in KwaZulu-Natal in June.
News
4 days ago

“The suspected drugs wrapped in visible plastic were concealed as spare parts in a brown container. The suspected drugs with an estimated street value of R1.5m were taken to the forensic laboratory for analysis.

“No arrest has been made and the investigation continues.” 

Head of the Hawks in Gauteng Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa applauded the vigilance of the courier company and collaboration with the authorities.

“The drug seizure alone cripples the operations of the drug syndicate,” said Kadwa.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS
Cosatu JHB members protest against job losses & poor economy