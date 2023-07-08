×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Housing Development Agency found to have flouted tender regulations

Duncan Village de-densification project remains half built

Premium
By SITHANDIWE VELAPHI - 08 July 2023

The Special Investigations Unit has started the process of recouping R86m from the Housing Development Agency (HDA) in the Eastern Cape after it was found to have flouted tender regulations in Duncan Village’s de-densification project...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS
Cosatu JHB members protest against job losses & poor economy