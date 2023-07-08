Kidd’s Beach comes alive with the sounds of music being made
Organisers plan to make iThongo Content Creation Camp an annual event
The recent iThongo Content Creation Camp in Kidd’s Beach, East London, was a rip-roaring success as upcoming artists showcased their talents and interacted with other members of the music industry...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.