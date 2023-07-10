Dreams inspire Stutterheim-born Onwaba Mleve’s designs
Eastern Cape clothing designer Onwaba Mleve says some of her traditional designs come from her dreams. She describes her brand as something that represents her identity...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.