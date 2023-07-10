×

IN PICS | Snow falls in Gauteng

By TImesLIVE - 10 July 2023
Snow falling in Parktown, Johannesburg.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

Gauteng residents woke up to temperatures below freezing on Monday, and from about 8am snow fell in many parts of the province.

Johannesburg residents woke up to below freezing temperatures and light snowfall on Monday.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

