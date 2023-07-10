Gauteng residents woke up to temperatures below freezing on Monday, and from about 8am snow fell in many parts of the province.
It’s snowing in Johannesburg #JoburgSnow #Snow @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/asvC0FRHjZ— Ashraf Garda (@AshrafGarda) July 10, 2023
It's snowing in Joburg. pic.twitter.com/WYU1LoTXwS— Toby Shapshak (@shapshak) July 10, 2023
❄️ It just started snowing at the JSE ❄️ pic.twitter.com/36PdNM1BLH— Gary Booysen (@GaryBooysen) July 10, 2023
Definitely time to bring out those winter stockings and thermal vest. It’s a “magusha” kinda of day. Snowing in Joburg ❄️😊 pic.twitter.com/E8YSgIuCdB— Gugulethu Mfuphi (@gugumfuphi) July 10, 2023
It’s snowing in Parktown North. #snow pic.twitter.com/sQKxESKOjE— Chris Vick (@chrisvick3) July 10, 2023
Aucklandpark snow… yes it’s snowing in Aucklandpark Johannesburg! #snow #ColdFront pic.twitter.com/EXOVRRyOAo— Vision Tactical (@visiontactical) July 10, 2023
#ColdFront It's Snowing in Katlehong 😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/idugS7oNZr— Kay🖤💯🖤 (@Gogokalux) July 10, 2023
It’s snowing 🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/ra82UfkAl8— Natasha Huckfield (@dramadelinquent) July 10, 2023
Meanwhile in Joburg - ITS SNOWING🤯🤯🤯❄️☃️ pic.twitter.com/5uX6O3QLDS— KimJayde (@KimJaydeBlog) July 10, 2023
It's snowing in JHB!! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/4l8VGPVYza— YouTube: NontohGumede (@NontohGumede) July 10, 2023
Johannesburg snowing#ColdFront pic.twitter.com/F2VYLB05Xc— Blessing (@van_blessin) July 10, 2023
IN PICS | Snow falls in Gauteng
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
