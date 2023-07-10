Limpopo police have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly killing his girlfriend's one-year-old baby girl. He is also accused of assaulting the woman.
The incident happened on Sunday in the Tubatse area.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said they received a complaint from Bothashoek village outside Burgersfort in the Sekhukhune district about a suspected assault of a minor by her stepfather.
On arrival at the scene, police found the baby girl on a sofa, “unconscious without a pulse” and with bruises on her face. She was certified dead on the scene by paramedics.
“It is alleged the suspect, a stepfather, assaulted the victim in the absence of the mother with an unknown object. It is reported the 28-year-old mother left the baby with her three-year-old sister at about 6pm to search for a boyfriend at a tavern in Praktiseer.”
The suspect allegedly returned home before the girlfriend and assaulted the child.
“It is reported that the girlfriend also returned home at about 8.45pm. On her arrival the suspect allegedly accused her of stalking him and assaulted her in the presence of their neighbours,” Ledwaba said.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe condemned the incident. “Anyone who acts violently against vulnerable [people] deserves to be brought before the court,” said Hadebe.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Praktiseer magistrate's court on Tuesday on charges of assault and murder.
Stepfather arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend's one-year-old daughter
