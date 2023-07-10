×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Troubleshooter Basil Mase returns to OR Tambo as municipal manager

Priority will be to help bring an end to district’s water challenges

Premium
By Sikho Ntshobane - 10 July 2023

Less than two years after Basil Mase was sent by the then Eastern Cape cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha to rescue an ailing OR Tambo district municipality, he has returned as its new municipal manager...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS
Cosatu JHB members protest against job losses & poor economy