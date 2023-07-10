×

News

WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why the NHI wants your medical aid premium

By Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism - 10 July 2023

If the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill is passed in its current form, your medical aid will disappear in its present form.

Medical schemes will only be allowed to fund “top-up” services, or health services which aren’t covered by the NHI.

How will the state pay for the NHI? That’s not clear, but raised taxes will be unavoidable, and payroll taxes for employees and employers are on the cards. Essentially, the NHI wants your medical aid premium.

Supplied
Bhekisisa Supplied
Image: Bhekisisa

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.

