The Hawks have yet to arrest anyone for the murder of activist Loyiso Nkohla, three months after his death.
Nkohla, 40, who was dubbed the “poo thrower in chief” for his controversial faeces-flinging protests, died in a hail of bullets at the Philippi railway station in Cape Town on April 17.
At the time, the father of two was facilitating the relocation of hundreds of shacks that had been built on the railway line.
Unknown gunmen opened fire while Nkohla was addressing a meeting at the station, hitting him several times. Police handed the investigation to the Hawks.
This week Zinzi Hani, the spokesperson for the directorate, told TimesLIVE the Hawks are yet to make arrests in the case.
“No arrest as yet, not prepared to divulge any further,” said Hani. She added that the investigation was ongoing.
No arrests yet in shooting of activist Loyiso Nkohla, say Hawks
Journalist
Image: Supplied
The Hawks have yet to arrest anyone for the murder of activist Loyiso Nkohla, three months after his death.
Nkohla, 40, who was dubbed the “poo thrower in chief” for his controversial faeces-flinging protests, died in a hail of bullets at the Philippi railway station in Cape Town on April 17.
At the time, the father of two was facilitating the relocation of hundreds of shacks that had been built on the railway line.
Unknown gunmen opened fire while Nkohla was addressing a meeting at the station, hitting him several times. Police handed the investigation to the Hawks.
This week Zinzi Hani, the spokesperson for the directorate, told TimesLIVE the Hawks are yet to make arrests in the case.
“No arrest as yet, not prepared to divulge any further,” said Hani. She added that the investigation was ongoing.
On the morning Nkohla was shot, Western Cape police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi said officers from Nyanga police station had responded to a complaint at the railway station and found “the body of a 40-year-old male who sustained fatal injuries as a result of gunshot wounds”.
“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel,” said Swartbooi.
“The unknown suspects fled and are yet to be arrested arrest. The motive is yet to be determined.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos