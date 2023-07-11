Snowy magic triggers headlong rush to the hills
Several Eastern Cape routes closed, motorists warned to be extra vigilant as icy conditions caused havoc
Eastern Cape mountains are covered in a thick layer of snow, prompting overjoyed snow-seekers to flock to Hogsback on Sunday night and Monday, despite transport authorities closing several routes and warning motorists to be extra vigilant after a series of close calls on slippery roads...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.