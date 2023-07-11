Liesl and Musa are one of Mzansi's favourite married couples and constantly express their love for each other on social media.
The evolution of their love journey has had Mzansi gushing over their union.
Sharing details of how the became an item, Musa revealed that after a close friend, Nokukhanya Khanyile, posted a picture of Liesl on her Instagram stories, he immediately fell in love.
“Within the hour I sent Liesl a sweet, innocent message and, as they say, the rest is history. Since that day I’ve spoken to Liesl every day, throughout the day. The love of my life and future wife,” he said at the time.
The two stars have been married for several months, with Musa saying: “Marrying Liesl is one of the best things to ever happen to me. Words fail me,” he said.
WATCH | Hilarious video of Dr Musa Mthombeni bungee jumping
Journalist
Image: Masi Losi
There's nothing better than finding a life partner with whom you can experience adventures, and it seems Dr Musa Mthombeni has found his match.
The TV presenter and medical doctor recently took to his timeline to share a hilarious video of him bungee jumping at the Soweto Towers.
Before taking the 100m leap, Musa exclaimed: "Where was I going, holy spirit? God, we are testing you. Where was I going? Where were we going, really?"
He jokingly blamed his wife, former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie for convincing him to take the plunge.
"Women want to see us dead! Yoh Liesl, I will never forgive you shame. Why are we testing God like this?"
Liesl championed Musa for being courageous enough to jump, writing; "A brave brave husband!"
Watch the video below:
Liesl and Musa are one of Mzansi's favourite married couples and constantly express their love for each other on social media.
The evolution of their love journey has had Mzansi gushing over their union.
Sharing details of how the became an item, Musa revealed that after a close friend, Nokukhanya Khanyile, posted a picture of Liesl on her Instagram stories, he immediately fell in love.
“Within the hour I sent Liesl a sweet, innocent message and, as they say, the rest is history. Since that day I’ve spoken to Liesl every day, throughout the day. The love of my life and future wife,” he said at the time.
The two stars have been married for several months, with Musa saying: “Marrying Liesl is one of the best things to ever happen to me. Words fail me,” he said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos