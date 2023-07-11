×

News

WATCH | Lawmaker asks US regulator to investigate Prime energy drink over 'high caffeine'

By Reuters - 11 July 2023

US Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday called on regulators to investigate a popular influencer-created energy drink with nearly twice the caffeine of a Red Bull, saying it was being marketed to children.

Schumer said Prime, a beverage brand started last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI, should be investigated by the Food and Drug Administration due to the high caffeine content of its Prime Energy drink.

However, in South Africa, each 500 ml bottle of Prime Hydration contains about 20 calories and is made up of 10% coconut water, and zero added caffeine or sugar. 

