Twelve people have been identified as persons of interest by officers investigating the recent spate of attacks on freight trucks, says police minister Bheki Cele.
"[They] have been identified by names, some of them by address and some of them by the cars they drive,” he told a briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday.
At least 20 trucks have been torched in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga in four days.
Police identify 12 possible truck attack suspects: Bheki Cele
Reporter
Image: SAPS
Twelve people have been identified as persons of interest by officers investigating the recent spate of attacks on freight trucks, says police minister Bheki Cele.
"[They] have been identified by names, some of them by address and some of them by the cars they drive,” he told a briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday.
At least 20 trucks have been torched in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga in four days.
Cele said he has conducted a high-level meeting with the commissioners of the affected provinces and they are closing in on the perpetrators.
“All major routes have been secured and patrols are being conducted on high-risk routes.”
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos