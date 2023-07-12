×

News

Police identify 12 possible truck attack suspects: Bheki Cele

12 July 2023
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
Police top brass on Wednesday provided an update on investigations into the burning of trucks in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.
Image: SAPS

Twelve people have been identified as persons of interest by officers investigating the recent spate of attacks on freight trucks, says police minister Bheki Cele. 

"[They] have been identified by names, some of them by address and some of them by the cars they drive,” he told a briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday.

At least 20 trucks have been torched in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Mpumalanga in four days.

Cele said he has conducted a high-level meeting with the commissioners of the affected provinces and they are closing in on the perpetrators.

“All major routes have been secured and patrols are being conducted on high-risk routes.”

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

