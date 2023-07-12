Struggling small businesses eager for BCM to decide on write-offs
Finance political head says plan will be announced at press conference soon
Indebted small businesses in Buffalo City Metro are still in the dark about promises of a write-off, six months after they first approached the city...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.