We will not allow truck arsonists to sabotage economy, Ramaphosa warns
President instructs law enforcement to bring perpetrators to book
President Cyril Ramaphosa has instructed law enforcement agencies to ensure that those responsible for economic sabotage by setting alight trucks are brought to book.
Issuing a stern warning, Ramaphosa said: “We will not allow those that intend to sabotage the economy of our country to have their way. We will go after them and they will face the full might of the law.
“I have directed the police, supported by other security agencies such as intelligence, to spare nothing... to do all that they have to do to find these people because South Africa cannot have people like that who do as they wish, kill people, burn trucks and stop traffic on our highways.”
The president used the National Rural Youth Service Corps (Narysec) passing-out parade at Duttonar Military Base in Nigel, Gauteng, on Wednesday to address the ongoing torching of trucks in KwaZulu-Natal this week.
On Tuesday, the provincial police confirmed another burning of two trucks in the province on Monday evening, bringing to 16 the total set alight in just two days.
Starting his message by quoting late president Nelson Mandela, Ramaphosa said, “It is so easy to break down and destroy. The heroes are those who make peace and build.”
He then told graduates: “Being of service and playing one’s part in building the South Africa, we all want is what the National Rural Youth Services Corps is all about. When we talk about building, we are not just referring to work or to bricks and mortar.
“We are also talking about inculcating a culture of duty and civic responsibility. We are talking about building a better nation. We are also inculcating a culture of respect for the law of our country and the constitution that binds all South Africans together.
“We are also talking about a culture that is against lawlessness, that is against criminality, that is against destroying public infrastructure that is meant to support and sustain the lives of South Africans.
“We are not talking about the criminality, that those who do not love the people of South Africa are now going around the country burning trucks, causing disorder on our roads and highways. We are not talking about those.
“I’d like to say that those who are involved in activity like that, the strong arm of the law is about to pounce on them because we will not allow South Africa to be lawless. We will not allow South Africa to have people on the rampage, destroying the economic assets of our country."
Ramaphosa said the passing-out parade was about all South Africans playing their part and uplifting their communities.
“It is you, the young people, who are the builders of our nation. It is you who possess the talents, the energies and the enthusiasm that will take us forward,” said Ramaphosa.
Narysec graduates, he said, have received training from the department of defence in partnership with the National School of Government, National Youth Development Agency and Road Traffic Management Corporation.
“This programme instills discipline, invokes ambition and it gives a great deal of hope to all of you as young people.” he said.
The graduates were recruited from various districts and local municipalities countrywide.
