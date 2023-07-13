ANC Women’s League secretary-general hopeful Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe has poured cold water on speculation that contestation for top positions at the league’s upcoming national elective conference will split the Eastern Cape structure.
In this episode, Daron Mann speaks Tikana-Gxothiwe about the upcoming elective conference.
Despite the conference being postponed by a week, Tikana-Gxothiwe shrugged off rumours of a possible split in the Eastern Cape.
She says the province is united despite 'some' branches opting for other preferred candidates.
LISTEN | Eastern Cape united going into ANCWL conference says Tikana-Gxothiwe
Image: SUPPLIED
Contestation for top ANCWL posts won’t divide league in Eastern Cape — Tikana-Gxothiwe
Sisisi Tolashe, who is the deputy minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities, has set her sights on the league presidency.
Both leaders are from the Chris Hani region, but have been fielded in two different line-ups.
Tikana says the outcome of the ANC Women's conference will be crucial leading up to next year's general elections.
