×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Pickpockets stalking East London pub patrons

Drinking spot manager posts R10,000 reward after slick-fingered operator caught on camera

Premium
By Thapelo Molefe and Aphiwe Deklerk - 13 July 2023

Pickpockets are plaguing patrons at East London bars and eateries, prompting the manager of one establishment to post a R10,000 reward after an incident at his pub was caught by a CCTV camera...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS