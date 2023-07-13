Pickpockets stalking East London pub patrons
Drinking spot manager posts R10,000 reward after slick-fingered operator caught on camera
Pickpockets are plaguing patrons at East London bars and eateries, prompting the manager of one establishment to post a R10,000 reward after an incident at his pub was caught by a CCTV camera...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.