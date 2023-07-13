×

News

Reveal your ‘handlers’, Mabuyane demands

Hawks on trail of man who accused EC premier of bribing former deputy chief justice

By SITHANDIWE VELAPHI - 13 July 2023

Premier Oscar Mabuyane says he wants Phadima Fukula, the man who accused him of bribing the then deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo for R5m, to reveal in court who his “handlers” are...

