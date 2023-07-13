The Constitutional Court is delivering its judgment on the suspension of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
President Cyril Ramaphosa approached the apex court after the Western Cape High Court's order declaring Mkhwebane's suspension by the president invalid.
WATCH | ConCourt delivers judgment on suspension of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
