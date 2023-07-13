×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | Generation AI: no laughing matter

By Reuters - 13 July 2023

From why Sarah Silverman is suing Meta and OpenAI to how robots promise not to overthrow their human masters, we round up the week's big stories from the AI revolution.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS