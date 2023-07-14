Child rapist’s ‘shockingly inappropriate’ sentence to go on appeal
The Eastern Cape Division of the High Court has granted the Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) leave to appeal against the “inappropriately lenient” sentencing of an Mthatha man to five years’ imprisonment for raping a nine-year-old girl...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.