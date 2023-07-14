Irate Stoney Drift residents lay siege to BCM electricity department
Workers prevented from leaving building for two hours after suburb left without power for 18 hours
Fed-up after going without power for 18 hours, angry Stoney Drift residents blocked the entrance of the Buffalo City Metro’s electricity department in Chiselhurst on Thursday morning, demanding that authorities assure them of a long-term solution to their electricity problems...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.