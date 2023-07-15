×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Lusanda, Betusile announce gospel talent search

Winners will record songs with retiring music legend

Premium
By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 15 July 2023

Retiring multi-awarding gospel singer and guitarist Lusanda Mcinga spent decades helping to hone the crafts of many musicians — some of whom, such as her son Betusile, have become firebrands in the gospel industry — and now a talent search is in the cards to ensure she contributes to the talent in the Eastern Cape...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS