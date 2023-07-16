The two went missing from Gantana’s house in Ncera, outside East London, a week ago.
“Let’s pledge solidarity to the families who lost their loved ones,” Salman said.
“Let’s make it clear that those people [the suspects] do not deserve to be released.
“As we fight crime, our presence in court will make a difference.
“Police are busy dealing with the matter and gathering evidence, but ours is to pledge solidarity as crime-busters and community members.”
The suspects are facing charges of murder, kidnapping, possession of stolen property, and business robbery.
DispatchLIVE
Community urged to protest against bail for three accused in double murder
Image: SUPPLIED
Crime policing forum provincial secretary Ludumo Salman has urged community members to gather outside the East London magistrate’s court on Monday to oppose bail when three suspects arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of shop owner Zoleka Gantana, 57, and her shopkeeper Kholosa Mpunga, 27, make their first appearance.
The victims were shot, their bodies dismembered and burnt before the parts were dumped in a dam.
Police on Saturday confirmed their remains had been found.
Family frantic as two women vanish
The two went missing from Gantana’s house in Ncera, outside East London, a week ago.
“Let’s pledge solidarity to the families who lost their loved ones,” Salman said.
“Let’s make it clear that those people [the suspects] do not deserve to be released.
“As we fight crime, our presence in court will make a difference.
“Police are busy dealing with the matter and gathering evidence, but ours is to pledge solidarity as crime-busters and community members.”
The suspects are facing charges of murder, kidnapping, possession of stolen property, and business robbery.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos