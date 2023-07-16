×

Community urged to protest against bail for three accused in double murder

By DispatchLIVE - 16 July 2023
The dismembered bodies of Zoleka Gantana, 57, and Kholosa Mpunga, 27, were found dumped in a dam on a farm near Peddie.
BRUTAL ACT: The dismembered bodies of Zoleka Gantana, 57, and Kholosa Mpunga, 27, were found dumped in a dam on a farm near Peddie.
Image: SUPPLIED

Crime policing forum provincial secretary Ludumo Salman has urged community members to gather outside the East London magistrate’s court on Monday to oppose bail when three suspects arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of shop owner Zoleka Gantana, 57, and her shopkeeper Kholosa Mpunga, 27, make their first appearance.

The victims were shot, their bodies dismembered and burnt before the parts were dumped in a dam.

Police on Saturday confirmed their remains had been found.

The two went missing from Gantana’s house in Ncera, outside East London, a week ago.

“Let’s pledge solidarity to the families who lost their loved ones,” Salman said.

“Let’s make it clear that those people [the suspects] do not deserve to be released.

“As we fight crime, our presence in court will make a difference.

“Police are busy dealing with the matter and gathering evidence, but ours is to pledge solidarity as crime-busters and community members.”

The suspects are facing charges of murder, kidnapping, possession of stolen property, and business robbery.

DispatchLIVE

