Load-shedding now at stages 2 and 4

Eskom has managed to reduce the frequency and duration of enforced power outages from Sunday morning to between stages 2 and 4, after up to stage 6 load-shedding in the past week.
“The pumped storage dam levels have been adequately replenished for the week ahead,” the electricity utility said.
“Diesel levels at open-cycle gas turbine power stations have improved, but remain low.”
Stage 2 load-shedding will be in force between 8am until 4pm on Sunday, followed by stage 4 until 5am on Monday.
