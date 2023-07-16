×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Treasury withholds Bay grant funding

City warned that Qaba’s return, as MBDA boss, has put money at risk

Premium
By Andisa Bonani and Michael Kimberley - 16 July 2023

The National Treasury has thrown down the gauntlet over the controversial appointment of MBDA chief executive Anele Qaba, threatening to withhold grant funding if the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality does not suspend his appointment...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS