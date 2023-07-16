×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Two more suspects arrested over truck arson, bringing total to 5

By TimesLIVE - 16 July 2023
One of the suspects arrested at the weekend.
One of the suspects arrested at the weekend.
Image: SAPS

Police are confident they are closing in on the ringleaders behind the torching of trucks.

This is according to Brig Athlenda Mathe, who said two more suspects have been arrested, bringing the total to five so far.

One was arrested in Mpumalanga and the other in Limpopo, she said.

On Thursday, police announced the first breakthrough with the arrest of two truck drivers in Mpumalanga. The third suspect was arrested in eMalahleni on Thursday evening.

TimesLIVE

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside
Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS